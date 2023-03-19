Sheriff: Wife accidentally runs over husband with car and kills him at their home

A woman who was inside a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe accidentally backed over her husband in their driveway at the edge of the road, the sheriff's office said.

FREDERICK, Md. — A man is dead after his wife accidentally ran him over with a car Thursday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities said.

Deputies for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the couple's home on Araby Church Road in Urbana, Maryland, for a reported vehicle incident just before 4 p.m.

The man's wife, who was inside a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, accidentally backed over him in their driveway at the edge of the road, the sheriff's office said.

Frederick County of Fire and Rescue Services pronounce the man dead at the scene. It was declared he died from sustaining injuries from the vehicle.

Rescue personnel transported his body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. FCSO deputies notified all next of kin.

The sheriff's office said out of respect, and the family's request, the name of the man will not be released.