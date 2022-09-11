Fight prompt police to evacuate football stadium at Frederick High school

Police say the fight did not involve any of the players on the field or students from either high school.

FREDERICK, Md. — A fight broke out in the stands at a high school football game, which led police to evacuate the stadium, according to officials.

The game between the Frederick and Middletown varsity football teams took place Friday night at Frederick High School in Maryland.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, a fight broke out, and police had to pause the game and clear the stadium of all spectators.

The school administration worked with local law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the event. Police say the fight did not involve any of the players on the field or students from either high school.

The game resumed without spectators after the stadium was cleared.

The Frederick Police Department and the Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident. The people involved in the incident will be disciplined, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 301-600-1046.