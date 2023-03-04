Tanker truck catches fire in Frederick closes all lanes on US 15

The north and southbound lanes on US Route 15 are closed and due to a tanker explosion in Frederick, County.

FREDERICK, Md. — A tanker explosion closed all lanes on US Route 15 Saturday in Frederick, County, officials said.

The incident took place on US 15 at Rosemont Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The Montgomery County Fire Department and Maryland State Police were at the scene assisting Frederick County fire personnel.

According to Maryland State Police, an overturned tanker caught on fire on US 15 in Frederick, Maryland. Both directions between Route 50 and 7th Street in both directions.

No injuries have been reported. It is unclear if any nearby homes were affected.

MDOT says lanes will be closed for an extended period.