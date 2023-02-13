Racist graffiti found at Montgomery County high school

POTOMAC, Md. — Racist graffiti was found at a high school in Montgomery County, according to a letter sent home to parents.
John Taylor, the principal at Winston Churchill High School, sent a letter to parents saying that a racially based joke was found written on a boy's bathroom wall, and it contained the N-word.
"I am extremely disappointed to report to you that we found an example of hate-based graffiti in one of our boy’s bathrooms today here at Winston Churchill High School," Taylor said in the letter.
Taylor said a student noticed the graffiti and reported it to school officials.
"We have begun an investigation, and will be working with the [Montgomery County Public Schools] Office of School Security and Emergency Management, as well as the Montgomery County Police to assist with the investigation process," Taylor said.
The graffiti has since been removed.
"As a No Place for Hate school, we work hard to educate our students about the negative impact of hateful and hurtful words and symbols," Taylor's letter said. "Any student that is found to be using, or promoting, hateful language will receive strict consequences in accordance with the MCPS Code of Conduct. We do not, and will not, tolerate bigotry, antisemitism, or racism of any kind at Winston Churchill."
WATCH NEXT: 'I don't feel safe at school' | Student at Walt Whitman High speaks out after recent antisemitic remarks
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.