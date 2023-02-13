Racist graffiti found at Montgomery County high school

The principal at Winston Churchill High School sent a letter to parents saying that a racially based joke was found that contained the N-word.

POTOMAC, Md. — Racist graffiti was found at a high school in Montgomery County, according to a letter sent home to parents.

John Taylor, the principal at Winston Churchill High School, sent a letter to parents saying that a racially based joke was found written on a boy's bathroom wall, and it contained the N-word.

"I am extremely disappointed to report to you that we found an example of hate-based graffiti in one of our boy’s bathrooms today here at Winston Churchill High School," Taylor said in the letter.

Taylor said a student noticed the graffiti and reported it to school officials.

"We have begun an investigation, and will be working with the [Montgomery County Public Schools] Office of School Security and Emergency Management, as well as the Montgomery County Police to assist with the investigation process," Taylor said.

The graffiti has since been removed.