'Reprehensible' | Police investigating back-to-back racist incidents in Loudoun Co.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police and sheriff's deputies are investigating two racist incidents in Loudoun County. Both incidents were reported on Thursday, Jan. 19.

In western Loudoun County, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received several reports of white supremacy propaganda flyers found in the driveways of homes on Sagle Road in Purcellville, Hamilton Station Road in Hamilton and Waterford Creek Circle in Waterford.

According to the sheriff's office, all the flyers were in plastic bags that also contained bird seed. Deputies said there is no indication that any household that received the flyers was targeted in any way. Deputies canvassed the areas and found about 50 flyers.

Deputies ask anyone who may have information about the flyers or surveillance video of the flyers to contact them at 703-777-1021.

Meanwhile, police in Leesburg, Virginia, are investigating after racist and antisemitic writing was found in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School on Thursday.

"There is no place in our society for this type of hateful behavior. The Leesburg Police Department takes such reprehensible actions seriously," the department said in a press release.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and may have information is asked to call Officer Carter at 703-771-4500, or the department's tip line at 703-443-TIPS.

This are just the latest incident of racist writings in Loudoun County. Last month, racist graffiti in the South Riding community sparked calls for change.

Different organizations including the Loudoun Interfaith BRIDGES, Equality Loudoun and the Loudoun County NAACP joined forces to condemn the actions no matter how big or small.

"To me, this isn't graffiti," Pastor Michelle Thomas of Loudoun County NAACP said. “This is the racial writings of a racist people.”