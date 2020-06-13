DC nonprofit provides free COVID-19 testing for protesters

CORE, Community Organized Relief Effort, set up testing in D.C. this weekend to help protesters keep their health in check.

WASHINGTON — As protesters continue to crowd the streets of DC, a nonprofit set up free testing sites, so people can check to see if they have the coronavirus.

The nonprofit CORE, or Community Organized Relief Effort, set up the sites Friday and Saturday, after feeling inspired by the protests across the country.

“Protesting is our civic duty, and we feel that testing ourselves is as well," Ann Lee, CORE's CEO said. "We want to support our awesome amazing protesters out there really saving our republic, and we feel that this is our best way to do that.”

Lee originally co-founded the organization with actor Sean Penn to "empower and support vulnerable communities, who have suffered from inequality, exclusion from opportunities, and institutionalized violence."

Now, they're working to keep those communities healthy amid the pandemic.

“Predominantly it’s low income communities of color that are always the most vulnerable … so we see that there is a much bigger, much longer standing disaster that has been happening, which is racism," Lee said. "Keeping protesters safe is for us keeping these communities safe that always get hit the hardest in all these disasters.”

They worked with the Los Angeles Mayor to determine how they can best serve these communities, and found a way to offer free testing to anyone who requests it.

CORE brought the testing to DC for the first time this weekend — but plans to host more the next weekend and hopefully moving forward.

The process takes less than 10 minutes from the time of registration.

Organizers suggest signing up online before arriving, but say they will help anyone who shows up to register an address where they can deliver results.

Then, volunteers will provide swab kits, and one of them will instruct each person how to take their own sample.