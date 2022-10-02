Fairfax County Police say they stopped the right car, but the wrong people were inside

A local mom says she was in the hospital giving birth during the time frame police claim her car was involved in a crime, which led to a traffic stop.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A viral video out of Fairfax County has a lot of people asking questions about a traffic stop.

According to Fairfax County Police, on Sept. 25, officers spotted a car that had been reported as wanted and that the occupants were to be considered armed and dangerous driving along Richmond Hwy and South Kings Hwy in the Mount Vernon District. They conducted what's known as a "felony vehicle stop."

But, police say, it turned out to be the right car, but the wrong people.

The driver of the car was a young mother, Jamee Kimble, who had just given birth six days ago. She said she and her friend were going to grab groceries with her two older children.

Kimble recorded most of the interactions with police and posted the video to Instagram, claiming officers hit her car in a head-on collision.

“They drew their guns, that's how we were approached,” Kimble claims. “He [police] went on to tell me that my car was involved in some criminal activity on a specific day and the date that he mentioned was a day that I was actually in the hospital having my third child Amiri, my newborn."

Kimble says officers never alerted her to pull over.

“No lights, no sirens, no anything," Kimble said. "He never tried to cut me off."

Fairfax Police said the officer did collide with her car, but was going only 10 miles per hour, while Kimble's Instagram post claimed much higher speeds.

“It didn't feel like it," Kimble said referring to the 10 mph claim. "Everything happened so quickly. All I knew at that point that I was in pain. I wanted to know that my babies were okay in the back and I didn't know why the hell I was being stopped."

Spoke w/ Jamee today after a video she recorded involving Fairfax Co. Police stopping her has gotten a lot of people talking. Jamee says officers never used blue lights or sirens to attempt to stop her, before the collision happened.

It turns out, Kimble was not who they were looking for, but the she was in was. Kimble said the title was recently transferred into her name and said police told her new ownership had not been updated with the Department of Motor Vehicles properly.

Now, Kimble is looking for the apology she feels she’s owed.

“It's not something that can be taken back," she said. "We didn't receive an apology for how we were treated, specifically my children. My daughter is five-years-old and my son is one. I don't feel like they should have had to experience or witness something like that."