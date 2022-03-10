Man dies after being shot and dropped off at Fairfax County hospital

Police say it was not a random act. The suspect is driving a silver Nissan Maxima with Maryland tags.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man died after being dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound in Fairfax County on Sunday morning, police said.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body around 8:19 a.m. He was brought to the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia, according to officials.

“This was this was a murder,” a communications Lieutenant said.

Around 7:00 am Sunday, Fairfax County Police said a shooting happened along Jeff Todd Way and St. Gregory’s Lane.

“While our officers were responding to the shots fired call, the victim of that call self-reported and was driven to Mount Vernon Hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper body,” detectives said.

After then being transported to Fairfax Hospital, investigators said the man died. Now the search is on for the shooter. “There was a vehicle, it was a silver Nissan Maxima with Maryland tags that was seen fleeing this area at the time of the shots being fired and we're working hard to confirm if that vehicle was related,” the Lt. said.

Detectives said no one else in the vehicle with the victim was hurt and they’re trying to determine how, or if, the shooter and the victim knew each other.

“There was an altercation in this parking lot here on St. Gregory's Lane where there were multiple occupants of a vehicle. They were sitting in the parking lot, when an individual walked up to the car. A confrontation occurred between the individual, now on foot, and the occupants of the vehicle. And at some point, the individual outside of the car fired multiple rounds inside that vehicle,” he said.

Police said they do not believe there’s an active threat to the rest of this community.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or others to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 5.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.