'He had a bright future ahead of him' | 27-year-old shot and killed in Georgetown was an aspiring chef

WASHINGTON — We’re learning more about the man D.C. police say was killed in a shooting in the heart of Georgetown during Monday’s evening rush. 27-year old Tarek Boothe of Alexandria was an aspiring chef whose mother said was a good and kind person who had a bright future ahead of him.
WUSA9 has learned Boothe once worked as a line cook at the 1789 Restaurant and Bar just blocks from where he was killed. Police said Boothe was sitting on a retaining wall around 33rd and M Streets, NW when the suspect approached him. Investigators said the two got into an argument, a struggle ensued, Boothe was shot and the suspect ran.
“It was a scary evening no one was able to get any studying at all because we were all worried we kept texting each other are you safe are you indoors?” recalled Georgetown student Emily Green. “My roommates and I hit in the basement and locked all the doors because we didn’t know if this was a guy on a rampage.”
“First I saw it on HOYA on Twitter, then we got alerts from Georgetown, but I don’t feel like I saw increased security on campus,” added Anaya Adeyola.
“I didn’t think they were gonna cancel class but at least give us updates as to what’s going on,” said student Alanna Armor.
A University spokesperson told WUSA9 they sent an alert to students 20 minutes after hearing from MPD and then again at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday the school sent an email to students and stepped up security on campus.
As D.C. police continue to look for Boothe’s killer, the Georgetown students remain on high alert, a posture that they said is all too familiar.
“What kid didn’t have constant lockdowns, drills and active shooter drills in high school,” asked student Mark Haggard, “Part of me is like, ‘yah this is what it’s like to get an education.’ That’s a threat that exists. Sometimes it sucks, but it’s not bad in a new and surprising way.”
