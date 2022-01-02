'He had a bright future ahead of him' | 27-year-old shot and killed in Georgetown was an aspiring chef

WASHINGTON — We’re learning more about the man D.C. police say was killed in a shooting in the heart of Georgetown during Monday’s evening rush. 27-year old Tarek Boothe of Alexandria was an aspiring chef whose mother said was a good and kind person who had a bright future ahead of him.



WUSA9 has learned Boothe once worked as a line cook at the 1789 Restaurant and Bar just blocks from where he was killed. Police said Boothe was sitting on a retaining wall around 33rd and M Streets, NW when the suspect approached him. Investigators said the two got into an argument, a struggle ensued, Boothe was shot and the suspect ran.



“It was a scary evening no one was able to get any studying at all because we were all worried we kept texting each other are you safe are you indoors?” recalled Georgetown student Emily Green. “My roommates and I hit in the basement and locked all the doors because we didn’t know if this was a guy on a rampage.”