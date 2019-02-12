WASHINGTON — Police are looking for a teenager suspected of killing a 16-year-old boy in earlier this year.

Jwhan Simpson, 17, is charged as an adult with first-degree murder while armed after a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a home in August. Police said they're still looking for Simpson.

Around 8:30 a.m. August 30, police went to the 200 block of M Street for the report of someone unconscious. When they got there, police said they found a teenage boy inside of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. D.C. emergency personnel pronounced him dead, and an investigation determined the shooting happened inside of the home.

The decedent has been identified as 16-year-old Domonique Franklin from Southeast.

Police said Simpson is the suspect. He's 17, a black male with a medium build and brown eyes. Police said he's 5-foot-8 and weighs around 125 lbs.

He's currently wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, charging him as an adult with first-degree murder while armed, police said.

D.C. Police currently offers a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for any D.C. homicide.

Police said they're asking anyone with information about this incident to call (202) 727-9099.

