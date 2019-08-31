WASHINGTON — Police are on the lookout for an SUV following an early-morning shooting on Saturday.

Officials said they're looking for a white four-door SUV. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Downing Street, Northeast at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police didn't provide any further information.

RELATED: Man shot in Northwest, police say

On Friday night, police went to the scene of a shooting in Northwest around 10 p.m.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Q Street, Northwest. Police said an adult male was shot, but is conscious and breathing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Friday morning around 8:30 a.m., a teen was found shot to death in Southwest.

D.C. Police said the 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a home in the 200 block of M St., Southwest Friday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., first responders were called to the home for the report of an unconscious person. They found Domonique Franklin inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Teen shot to death in Southwest DC

Additionally, six other people are injured after a violent Thursday night in the District.

It started around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday when Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the intersection of 1st and Danbury Streets.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was conscious when she was taken to the hospital.

Police also found a man who was injured, however the nature of his injury was unclear. He was unconscious, but breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

RELATED: 6 people injured after shootings, stabbing in DC overnight

Suspect information is not available at this time.

Less than 30 minutes later around 10 p.m., police were called to a shooting in the 300 block of 50th Street in Northeast.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Officials said there is no suspect information at this time.

About an hour later at 11 p.m., police were called to a shooting in the 700 block of 19th Street in Northeast.

A woman told police she was in her home when there were sounds of gunshots on the street. The victim said a bullet went through her front door and hit her on the right side of her body.

RELATED: Man shot to death in Woodbridge, Virginia

She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Early Friday morning around 1 a.m., police were called to a shooting and a stabbing a block apart on Ridge Road in Southeast.

The authorities found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of Ridge Road. A woman was stabbed in the 400 block of Ridge Road.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Officials said they don't believe these two crimes are related.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.