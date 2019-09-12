WASHINGTON — A person was struck by a Metro train Monday afternoon at the Farragut West station, Metro confirmed.

Officials said Metro lines are closed between Foggy Bottom and Metro Center. Buses have been requested. Silver Line trains are only operating between Wiehle and Ballston.

This isn't the first time a person has been struck by a train in the DMV.

In March, at least one person died after a train struck two people on tracks south of the Bowie State Marc Station. According to a release from Amtrak, two people were trespassing on the tracks around 9:45 p.m. when they "came into contact" with Acela train 2171.

Prince George's County Police tweeted about the incident, stating they were conducting a death investigation at 11th Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bowie after a southbound train struck and killed one person.

Amtrak said there were no injuries to the crew or passengers onboard the train. The passengers of Acela 2171 were transferred to another Amtrak train to continue to their destination.

Train traffic was affected by the investigation, with at least one Amtrak train delayed approximately 3.5 hours overnight. Marc Penn Line trains were also up overnight by the incident.

Also in March, a Metro train hit and killed a woman near the Fort Totten station. The adult female victim had "no signs of life," Sherry Ly, a spokesperson from Metro, said..

"A review of video evidence shows woman appears to have intentionally placed herself in path of the train," Ly said.

In 2018, a person was struck by a train at the Benning Road Metro Station.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the victim, an adult male, was stuck under the train. He was safely extricated and transported to the hospital with "relatively minor injuries."

