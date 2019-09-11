PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Whitfield Chapel Road Friday, police said.

Prince George's County Police are investigating in the incident. Police said around 9:25 p.m. Friday, a car was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway when "for reasons which remain under investigation," hit an adult male walking on the side of the road.

Police said the car didn't remain on the scene of the incident. Police are still investigating to determine what happened to lead up to the collision.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 1 (866) 411-TIPS.

Additionally, Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a tow truck driver in Temple Hills, Maryland Wednesday evening.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. troopers were called to the area of Branch Ave. and Coventry Way for the report of a deadly pedestrian crash.

Upon investigation, police learned that a 63-year-old tow truck driver was loading a disabled car on the shoulder when he was struck while walking toward his truck.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Prince George's County Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Maryland State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call (301) 568-8101.

