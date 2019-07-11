TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Maryland State police are investigating a hit and run crash that killed a tow truck driver in Temple Hills, Maryland on Wednesday evening.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. troopers were called to the area of southbound Branch Avenue and Coventry Way for the report of a deadly pedestrian crash.

Upon investigation, police learned that a 63-year-old tow truck driver was loading a disabled car on the shoulder when he was struck while walking towards his truck.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department personnel.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Maryland State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 301-568-8101.

