POOLSVILLE, Md. (WUSA9) An hour north of D.C., there’s a farm that provides a permanent home for animals that have been abused and/or neglected.

They are a pretty unique cast of characters that rival any good prime-time drama.

Perry the turkey was abandoned in Poplar Spring Animal Sanctuary’s driveway on Thanksgiving Day. Malcolm the goat was found on the side of the beltway when he was just a baby. Stevie the chicken and her boyfriend Nicki the Pigeon are a bonded pair. Lily the cow came from an animal hoarder and Axel the pig was rescued from a research lab.

The 400-acre non-profit refuge in Poolesville, Maryland is a sanctuary for those animals and nearly 200 more. Founded in 1996, the sanctuary provides food, medical care and a permanent home for abused, neglected and abandoned farm life.

“We found there was a real need for a sanctuary for farm animals,” said founder Terry Cummings.

Over the last 20 years, she and her staff of seven, along with 100 volunteers have grown Poplar Spring Animal Sanctuary into an oasis of compassionate care. Humane Societies with no ability to care for large animals like pigs and cows, work with Poplar Spring Animal Sanctuary to give the animals a home.

The animals don’t just get a place to live out their lives, for the team at the farm, they’re part of the family.

“We know all their names and all their personalities,” said Cummings.

The farm runs entirely on donations. Those donations provide things like feed, hay and veterinary care.

“Your donation means we can continue to rescue more animals, give them a permanent home and give them a wonderful life,” said Cummings.

