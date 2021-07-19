We're always looking for ways to Give Back. So we've partnered with Easterns Automotive Group to recognize people doing things right in our community.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — About a decade ago, a few kind-hearted muslins started with the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation or MCMF to help create a hunger free and hate free society.

MCMF is the leading charitable organization in Montgomery county and this year, it was recognized as the Volunteer group of the year award.

Tufail Ahmad is the Chairman of MCMF's Board of Directors

"So far as our faith is concerned, in our faith, we are required to help the needy and the poor. This is number one. This is what our Prophet did right from the very beginning. And this is what we are doing," he said.

MCMF runs several charity programs like it’s Ramadan, Thanksgiving, Christmas Baskets program, its school feeding project and food pantry.

Tufail Ahmad said, "Last year, we raised about $300,000, in order to help the under COVID program because the need for food increased so much that we had to handle that, though. But the community came forward and they helped us."

The group runs youth programs, it organizes free computer coding and ACT classes, it has a book club and college admission workshops.

It’s leaders recognize the importance of interfaith, Muslims helping non-Muslims and how that helps us understand each other a little better.

"We have to work with other communities. We have to work with them. We have to help them. We have to take help the needy and the poor, " Tufail Ahmad said. "This is what I am so happy to see the response of other communities coming together and working together. That is a good thing. What is happening here."

You can donate to the Montgomery County Muslin Foundation by clicking this link.

Allison Seymour said, "Generosity is contagious. And on that note, on behalf of the WUSA9 family and our partners at Easterns Automotive Group, we would like to donate $1,000 to the cause of keeping this good feeling going. Well, it is from us to us, sir."

"Thank you very much. So kind of you," Tufail Ahmad said.

