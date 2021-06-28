We're always looking for ways to Give Back. So we've partnered with Easterns Automotive Group to recognize people doing things right in our community.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — On any given day, there are approximately 437,500 children in foster care in the United States.



Most of them are removed from their homes with little more than the clothes on their backs. If they do have any personal belongings, they are given a trash bag in which to carry them.

Rob Scheer grew up in the foster care system and when he turned 18, he was handed a trash bag and was homeless.

He started Comfort Cases to change that and bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care.

To donate Comfort Cases click here.

$25 buys two kids brand new pajamas.

$50 purchases toiletry sets for 10 children

$100 puts dental kits in the hands of 33 kids

$200 buys blankets for 33 children

$300 supplies 100 children with a new stuffed animal

$500 provides a complete Comfort Case to 11 foster children

He said, "I never wanted to forget where I came from. I never wanted to forget how I felt that day that that trash bag was handed to me. And I said, I want to eliminate trash bags in DC Foster Care"

Rob and his husband Reese are the proud fathers of five children from the foster care system.

Scheer said, “You do not have to know someone to love someone. And it is our responsibility as humans to love each other."

Comfort Cases wants to eliminate the use of trash bags in the foster care system and gives foster children new essential and comfort items in a “comfort case.”

Scheer said, "It's not acceptable that a child comes into foster care because of a choice someone else made we can’t even give them a brand-new pair of pajamas? I wanted to make sure that every child got their own lotion, their own shampoo, their own conditioner, and their own bar of soap."

The children also get brand new pajamas, a toothbrush and toothpaste.

Younger ones get a coloring book and crayons. Older children get a journal, pen and pencil set. And every child gets a book, stuffed animal and blanket.

Allison Seymour said, "It is our pleasure the WUSA9 family and our partners at Easterns Automotive Group to give you $1,000 towards packing more comfort cases from us to you because we adore you."

Scheer replied, "I get emotional with every dollar that comes up. So thank you. Thank you, Eastern Automotive Group. You have no idea what $1,000 does for a grass roots charity, like ours.

Comfort Cases is a 96% volunteer run organization. It’s delivered more than 150,000 cases in around the country and for every ten dollars donated, a trash bag is taken out of a foster child’s life.

Thanks again to Easterns’ Automotive Group.

Do you know someone we should help?