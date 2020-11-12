We're always looking for ways to Give Back. So we've partnered with Easterns Automotive Group to recognize people doing things right in our community.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — DC SAFE is the only 24/7 crisis intervention agency for domestic violence in Washington, DC.

Its mission is to ensure the safety and self-determination of domestic violence survivors through emergency services, court advocacy, and system reform.

DC SAFE's Executive Director is Natalia Otero and she joined Reese Waters to talk about the group and its mission.

Waters asked Otero to tell him more about the program and how it works.

Natalia Otero said, "DC SAFE is the crisis intervention agency for the District of Columbia. A lot of what we're doing right now during COVID is just responding to people's critical needs, such as emergency shelter, our shelter is small, but it does see about 400 families each year."

Otero added, "I think what's really important to note is that domestic violence and like some other issues, is really an issue of the entire community."

If you would like to support DC SAFE, you can donate here.

Your donation helps support our domestic violence crisis intervention services. Some of the ways it can make a direct impact include:

$25 - An emergency taxi to our shelter

$75 - A food card for the weekend

$150 - A night of safe housing

$500 - An emergency lock change

$1,000 - Rental assistance for a family in crisis

$2,500 - 20 nights of safe housing

Waters asked Otereo what the group needed most right now and she replied, "Well, right now we're heading into the holidays, we have more families staying with us longer periods of time. And so one of the biggest needs we have right now is very basic, we need food cards."

Waters replied, "We actually want to help empower you guys to help and reach out to more families. So, on behalf of WUSA9 Easterns Automotive Group, we would like to donate $1,000 to DC save just to help you guys get those cards and help people through the holidays."

"Well, thank you so much," she said.



