LIST: Here's where masks are required again across the DMV

The increasing Delta variant spread of COVID-19 is to blame for a summertime renewal of prevention measures

WASHINGTON — For much of the DMV, the time has come to mask up again, with the District leading the charge and mandating masks be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The new change comes just as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention laid down new guidance amid a national rise in case counts and ongoing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant among vaccinated populations.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday that even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with substantial or high amounts of community transmission of COVID-19. She went on to specify that substantial transmission means there have been 50-100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period and high transmission means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period.

Loudoun, Virginia and the District were both upgraded Wednesday to "substantial" classification.

President Joe Biden also announced sweeping new pandemic requirements Thursday for unvaccinated federal workers.

Here's where masks are now required or recommended across the metro area:

FEDERAL

REQUIRED: Modes of transport

Masks are still required on all modes of transport, such as on the metro, busses, airports and on planes and in all airports. This guidance has not changed in 2021.

DC

REQUIRED: Indoor spaces in the District

Masks will be mandatory indoors everywhere in D.C. for anyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, starting July 31.

REQUIRED: The Smithsonian Museums

The institution has announced masks will be required for all visitors in indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status beginning Friday, July 30.

Fully vaccinated visitors will not be required to wear a mask in outdoor areas at the National Zoo and the Smithsonian’s outdoor gardens but must wear a mask to visit indoor areas, including restrooms, Smithsonian Public Affairs Officer Madeleine Weyand-Geise said in an email Thursday.

REQUIRED: DC Public Schools

DCPS will fully re-open to all students for in-person learning starting August 30, however, all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings until further notice, as stated in DCPS's reopening portal.

VIRGINIA

REQUIRED: Arlington Public Schools

Although classroom capacities will return to pre-pandemic levels, APS will continue to mandate that all staff, students and visitors wear masks while inside buildings and school busses, as stated on the district's website. However, students with recess will no longer be required to wear face coverings while outdoors.

REQUIRED: Alexandria City Public Schools

As of March 3, ACPS will still require all staff, students and visitors to wear face coverings while inside buildings or on school busses, as found in the district's COVID protocols booklet.

REQUIRED: Fairfax County Public School

FCPS announced their decision on July 28, one day after the CDC recommended masks be worn indoors at all schools, that they will start the school year with universally required masking.

RECCOMENDED: Anywhere that is indoors and public across the state, as stated in a tweet from Governor Ralph Northam Thursday. According to the Virginia Department of Health, 53.8% of Virginia residents are fully vaccinated.

RECOMMENDED: Throughout all of Frederick County, Loudoun County, Orange County, Rappahannock County, Spotsylvania County, Stafford County and Warren County, due to transmission rates as announced by the CDC.

All Virginians should consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings where there is increased risk of #COVID19 transmission, as the new @CDCgov guidance recommends.



This is not a requirement, but a recommendation. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) July 29, 2021

MARYLAND

REQUIRED: Montgomery County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will require all students, teachers and staff to mask up, regardless of vaccination status, when entering school buildings this fall. The mask mandate will apply to elementary, middle and high schools, and will be enforced inside all school buildings and on buses. MCPS clarified that masks will not be required outside, but are strongly recommended for unvaccinated people.

REQUIRED: Prince George's County Public Schools

Prince George's County Public School will continue to mandate mask-wearing for all students and staff for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, CEO Monica Goldson announced July 26.