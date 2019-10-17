WASHINGTON — When the Washington Nationals punched their ticket to the World Series by sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS, it didn't just mark their first championship appearance in franchise history -- it's also D.C.'s first taste of the series since the Senators made it in 1933.

The Senators were DC's professional baseball team from 1901-1960, and they played in the American League, now known as the National League (Confusing right?). The Senators were one of the American League's eight charter franchises. The club was founded in D.C. in 1901.

The team changed its official name to the Washington Nationals in 1905, and the name "Nationals" appeared on the uniforms for two seasons. "Nationals" was replaced with the curly "W" logo for the next 52 years, but the team was still often referred to as The Senators, according to Baseball Reference.

RELATED: What did the world look like the last time DC hosted a World Series?

In 1933, the Senators dueled the New York Giants in the World Series, which ran from Oct. 3 to 7. The Senators ultimately lost the series, 4-1 to the Giants.

  • Game 1, Oct. 3: The Senators fell to the Giants 4-2.
  • Game 2, Oct. 4: The Senators fell to the Giants 6-1.
  • Game 3, Oct. 5: The Senators defeated the Giants 4-0.
  • Game 4, Oct. 6: The Giants won vs. The Senators 2-1.
  • Game 5, Oct. 7: The Senators lost to The Giants 4-3.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt threw out the first pitch of Game 3 on Oct. 5, 1933.

World Series Red Sox Senators 1933
President Franklin D. Roosevelt uncorked an almost wild throw that sent the players scrambling, Oct. 5, 1933, at the start of the third game of the World Series in Washington, D.C. Joe Cronin and Bill Terry, managers of the Senators and Giants respectively, are standing beside the Chief Executive. Terry has on the jacket. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Senators played at Griffith Stadium, which was named after the Senators' owner -- Clark Griffith. The Senators had Hall of Famers SS Joe Cronin, OF Heinie Manush and OF Goose Goslin on the team, according to Baseball Reference.

Cronin was also their manager -- called a player-manager -- which was common then, but rarely happens now. 

RELATED: VERIFY: How to make sure your World Series ticket is legit

Washington Baseball Then And Now
FILE- In this Sept. 20, 1933, file photo, Washington Senators owner Clark Griffith, left, poses with his youthful player-manager, Joe Cronin in New York. In clinching a playoff spot, the Nationals put the nation's capital in baseball's postseason for the first time in nearly 80 years. The Senators lost to the New York Giants in the 1933 World Series. (AP Photo/File)
AP

The 12 top players of the Senators at the time include: 

  1. Joe Cronin
  2. Earl Whitehill
  3. Buddy Myer
  4. Heinie Manush
  5. General Crowder
  6. Fred Schulte
  7. Joe Kuhel
  8. Jack Russell
  9. Goose Goslin
  10. Monte Weaver
  11. Lefty Stewart
  12. Luke Sewell

RELATED: Metro: We’re paying for World Series trains because Nationals management won’t

World Series Giants v Washington 1933
Here's the big "pinch" in the second World Series game Mel Ott is on first, Bill Terry on second and Hughie Critz is on third. Lefty O'Doul is at bat. Score is one to no in favor of the Senators and it's the last half of the sixth. O'Doul smashes a long single to center that bought Critz and Terry home with the runs that tied and won the game on Oct. 4, 1933. Before the Giants were though that inning, however, they pushed across four more runs and knocked Crowder out of the box. It was one of the best rallies in any World Series game. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Senators first moved from D.C. in 1960 to become the Minnesota Twins. Baseball remained in D.C. under a new ownership again as the Senators until 1972. Then the team moved to Arlington to become the Texas Rangers. This left the District empty of baseball until 2004, when the Montreal Expos moved to Navy Yard as the Washington Nationals.

While the Washington Nationals have clinched a spot in the 2019 World Series, no D.C. team has since matched the 99 wins that the Senators had.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Before we had the Nationals, the Washington Senators were in town
01 / 08
Here's the big "pinch" in the second World Series game Mel Ott is on first, Bill Terry on second and Hughie Critz is on third. Lefty O'Doul is at bat. Score is one to no in favor of the Senators and it's the last half of the sixth. O'Doul smashes a long single to center that bought Critz and Terry home with the runs that tied and won the game on Oct. 4, 1933. Before the Giants were though that inning, however, they pushed across four more runs and knocked Crowder out of the box. It was one of the best rallies in any World Series game. (AP Photo)
02 / 08
President Franklin D. Roosevelt uncorked an almost wild throw that sent the players scrambling, Oct. 5, 1933, at the start of the third game of the World Series in Washington, D.C. Joe Cronin and Bill Terry, managers of the Senators and Giants respectively, are standing beside the Chief Executive. Terry has on the jacket. (AP Photo)
03 / 08
FILE- In this Sept. 20, 1933, file photo, Washington Senators owner Clark Griffith, left, poses with his youthful player-manager, Joe Cronin in New York. In clinching a playoff spot, the Nationals put the nation's capital in baseball's postseason for the first time in nearly 80 years. The Senators lost to the New York Giants in the 1933 World Series. (AP Photo/File)
04 / 08
** FILE ** President Eisenhower makes the second of his opening day pitches to get the baseball season underway in Griffith Stadium in Washington, DC., in this April 13, 1954 black-and-white file photo. In the front row are, left to right, first lady Mamie Eisenhower, seated; Clark Griffith, president of the Washington Senators; Eisenhower; Bucky Harris, manager of the Washington Senators; and Casey Stengel, manager of the New York Yankees. This may be the nation's most powerful city, but since 1971 when the Washington Senators departed it's been the baseball equivalent of a 98-pound weakling, never strong enough to convince the sport it deserved another team. The 34-year wait to root, root, root for the home team ends Sunday, when the newly minted Nationals play their first game in their hometown. It's just an exhibition, but that's good enough for long-suffering local fans who have been eagerly awaiting the return of Major League Baseball. (AP Photo/Files)
05 / 08
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 1971 file photo, Washington Senator fans lean over the dugout to shake hands with Washington's Dave Nelson (15) before fans storm the field in the ninth inning of the Washington Senators farewell appearance at RFK Stadium. (AP Photo/File)
06 / 08
Stanley Harris (left), manager of the Boston Red Sox, and Joe Cronin, manager of the Washington Senators, pictured as they looked over the improvements at Fenway Park, Boston on, April 17, 1934, just before the first game of the season. The Senators won 6 to 5. (AP Photo)
07 / 08
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 1969 file photo, Ted Williams, the new manager of the Washington Senators, greets baseball fans who were on hand in Pompano Beach, Fla, when Williams made his first appearance in his new role. For much of the century, the old joke about Washington was apt: "First in war, first in peace, and last in the American League." The franchise that now plays in Texas had only one winning season in the 11 years it played in D.C., under rookie manager Ted Williams in 1969. (AP Photo/Robert H. Houston, File)
08 / 08
Washington Senators fans storm the field, stopping the game in the ninth inning, between the Yankees and the Senator, in Washington, Oct. 1, 1971. Fans' actions caused the Senators to forfeit the game to the Yankees. (AP Photo/Jim Palmer)