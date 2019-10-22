WASHINGTON — By now you've probably heard the song Baby Shark dozens, if not hundreds, of times. On TV, on the radio, at Nationals games. But how about on an organ?

Two organists with the Washington National Cathedral rocked out to Baby Shark, devoting the song to "Gerardo Parra and our beloved Washington Nationals as they face off against Houston."

Parra uses Baby Shark as his walk-out song, which has quickly become a fan favorite and a gameday tradition. According to Major League Baseball's website, it's been Parra's walk-up song ever since June when the team wasn't doing so well.

The song choice was a request from his kids.

The entire Nats team has joined in on the Baby Shark craze. When a player hits a single, they turn to their teammates and do the baby shark motion; for a double, it's mommy shark motion and a triple or home run elicits full on daddy shark mode.

Baby Shark has become the city's good luck charm and will hopefully lead us to winning the World Series.

