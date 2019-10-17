WASHINGTON — Each Washington Nationals home game, walk-up songs are played for every player. If you've ever wanted a comprehensive list of those songs, plus a playlist ... well, here you go.
According to the Nationals MLB website, the songs are as followed:
RELATED: The 1933 World Series was the last time DC saw championship baseball
Wilmer Difo:
- First at-bat: Work Hard, Play Hard by Wiz Khalifa
- Second at-bat: Creere by Tercer Cielo
Adam Eaton:
- First at-bat: No Diggity by Blackstreet
- Second at-bat: Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison
Michael Taylor:
- I Ain't Done by Andy Mineo
Anthony Redon:
- First at-bat: Light Work by 116
- Second at- bat: Astronaut by Derek Minor
Trea Turner:
- First at-bat: Look Ahead by Future
- Second at-bat: Waves by Kanye West
Brian Dozier:
- Dirt On My Boots by Jon Pardi
Yan Gomes:
- First at-bat: Brooklyn We Go Hard by Jay-Z
- Second at-bat: Chacarron by El Chambo
Ryan Zimmerman:
- First at-bat: Old Thing Back by Matoma (feat. Ja Rule and Ralph)
- Second at-bat: Lemon (Drake Remix) by N.E.R.D
Matt Adams:
- First at-bat: Wat Da Hook Gon Be by Murphy Lee
- Second at-bat: Bright Lights by Gary Clark Jr.
Victor Robles:
- First at-bat: La Gracia by El Philippe
Andrew Stevenson:
- Summertime by Kenny Chesney
Juan Soto:
- First at-bat: Suave (Remix) by El Alfa
- Second at-bat: Nice For What by Drake
Sean Doolittle:
- For Whom The Bell Tolls (Remastered) by Metallica
Erik Fedde
- Feel Good by Griffin (feat. Daya)
Koda Glover
- Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) by Marilyn Manson
Matt Grace
- When The Levee Breaks (Remastered) by Led Zepplin
Howie Kendrick
- They Know (Dey Know) by Shawty Lo
Adrian Sanchez
- Mocca - Remix by Lalo Ebratt
Max Scherzer
- No Name by NF
Brandon Snyder
- Thunder (With K Flay) by Imagine Dragons
Stephen Strasburg
- Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes
Kurt Suzuki
- Night Nurse by Gregory Isaacs
And we all know Baby Shark, which is played after every hit. Get pumped!
RELATED: Still looking for World Series tickets? Here's how to buy them through the Nats
Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.