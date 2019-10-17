WASHINGTON — Each Washington Nationals home game, walk-up songs are played for every player. If you've ever wanted a comprehensive list of those songs, plus a playlist ... well, here you go.

According to the Nationals MLB website, the songs are as followed:

Wilmer Difo:

First at-bat: Work Hard, Play Hard by Wiz Khalifa

Second at-bat: Creere by Tercer Cielo

Adam Eaton:

First at-bat: No Diggity by Blackstreet

Second at-bat: Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison

Michael Taylor:

I Ain't Done by Andy Mineo

Anthony Redon:

First at-bat: Light Work by 116

Second at- bat: Astronaut by Derek Minor

Trea Turner:

First at-bat: Look Ahead by Future

Second at-bat: Waves by Kanye West

Brian Dozier:

Dirt On My Boots by Jon Pardi

Yan Gomes:

First at-bat: Brooklyn We Go Hard by Jay-Z

Second at-bat: Chacarron by El Chambo

Ryan Zimmerman:

First at-bat: Old Thing Back by Matoma (feat. Ja Rule and Ralph)

Second at-bat: Lemon (Drake Remix) by N.E.R.D

Matt Adams:

First at-bat: Wat Da Hook Gon Be by Murphy Lee

Second at-bat: Bright Lights by Gary Clark Jr.

Victor Robles:

First at-bat: La Gracia by El Philippe

Andrew Stevenson:

Summertime by Kenny Chesney

Juan Soto:

First at-bat: Suave (Remix) by El Alfa

Second at-bat: Nice For What by Drake

Sean Doolittle:

For Whom The Bell Tolls (Remastered) by Metallica

Erik Fedde

Feel Good by Griffin (feat. Daya)

Koda Glover

Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) by Marilyn Manson

Matt Grace

When The Levee Breaks (Remastered) by Led Zepplin

Howie Kendrick

They Know (Dey Know) by Shawty Lo

Adrian Sanchez

Mocca - Remix by Lalo Ebratt

Max Scherzer

No Name by NF

Brandon Snyder

Thunder (With K Flay) by Imagine Dragons

Stephen Strasburg

Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes

Kurt Suzuki

Night Nurse by Gregory Isaacs

And we all know Baby Shark, which is played after every hit. Get pumped!

