WASHINGTON — Each Washington Nationals home game, walk-up songs are played for every player. If you've ever wanted a comprehensive list of those songs, plus a playlist ... well, here you go. 

According to the Nationals MLB website, the songs are as followed:
Washington Nationals Walk-Up Songs, a playlist by wusa9 on Spotify
We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.
Spotify

RELATED: The 1933 World Series was the last time DC saw championship baseball

Wilmer Difo:

Adam Eaton:

Michael Taylor:

Anthony Redon:

Trea Turner:

Brian Dozier:

Yan Gomes:

Ryan Zimmerman:

  • First at-bat: Old Thing Back by Matoma (feat. Ja Rule and Ralph)
  • Second at-bat: Lemon (Drake Remix) by N.E.R.D

Matt Adams:

Victor Robles:

Andrew Stevenson:

Juan Soto:

Sean Doolittle:

Erik Fedde

Koda Glover

Matt Grace

Howie Kendrick

Adrian Sanchez

  • Mocca - Remix by Lalo Ebratt

Max Scherzer

Brandon Snyder

Stephen Strasburg 

Kurt Suzuki

And we all know Baby Shark, which is played after every hit. Get pumped!

RELATED: Still looking for World Series tickets? Here's how to buy them through the Nats
Washington Nationals Walk-Up Songs, a playlist by wusa9 on Spotify
We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.
Spotify

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.