WASHINGTON — Just days before heading to Houston, Nationals outfielder Gerardo Parra and his wife Tania visited Children's National Hospital to bring joy to pediatric cancer patients.

With the Nationals mascot "Screech" in tow, Parra and his wife handed out plush baby sharks and Nationals hats to spread some joy to kids battling cancer.

Parra uses the notorious Baby Shark as his walk-out song, which has quickly become a fan favorite and a gameday tradition. And the tradition started with Parra, too. According to Major League Baseball's website, it's been Parra's walk-up song ever since June when the team wasn't doing so well.

Parra visited pediatric cancer patients.

Washington Nationals

The song choice was a request from his kids.

The entire Nats team has joined in on the Baby Shark craze. When a player hits a single, they turn to their teammates and do the baby shark motion; for a double, it's mommy shark motion and a triple or home run elicits full on daddy shark mode.

RELATED: Nationals to hold free World Series watch parties for Games 1 and 2 at Nats Park, rain or shine

Parra sang along to Baby Shark with patients.

Washington Nationals

Baby Shark has become the city's good luck charm and will hopefully lead us to winning the World Series, and Parra is taking that good luck charm with him, including to the Children's National Hospital.

Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra celebrates after Game 4 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Washington. The Nationals won 7-4 to win the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

Gerardo and the rest of the Nationals are hitting the road to Houston for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.

RELATED: Why do Nats fans sing 'Baby Shark' during the games?

Here is your updated World Series schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*if needed

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.