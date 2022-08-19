Parents of Bowie man who was murdered hope someone comes forward

This culture of gun violence, this culture of saying 'I'm not going to say something,' has to stop,” Vincent Prentice said.

BOWIE, Md. — Detectives need your help finding out who killed a Bowie man. Myles Prentice, 19, was found shot and killed on Aug 19, 2022.

“It’s weird because I know it’s real, I know it’s real, but since we haven’t had services yet, I think that’s gonna be really hard,” Tameiko Prentice said.

There are few words to describe the pain Tameiko and Vincent Prentice feel about the murder of their youngest child, Myles.

“There's a such thing as heartache, because I had it, and still have it," they said.

Vincent said Myles was shot multiple times in the chest. Prince George’s County Police found him along the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Drive. According to a statement from officers, he was found in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) and a motive in this case. His parents say he left home with some friends. “Walked out the garage and he said that I will be back,” Vincent Prentice said.

More than a week after his murder, his parents said he was found with just the clothes on his back and $50 in his pocket. They have still yet to even see his body.

“Our next time seeing him we'll be in the casket when we have a funeral. That will be the next time,” they said.

Myles was a lover of baseball and music. His parents said he was always the life of the party. It’s hard for them to fathom why anyone would want to kill him.

“Unless my baby was trying to hurt you, you have no right,” Tameiko said.

Now his dreams of finishing college are cut short. His hopes of becoming an entertainer are gone. The gaping hole in his parents’ hearts is growing.

“I am okay knowing that me and my wife didn't do anything. But I'm mad at who did this because I'm, very angry. Because somebody else did this, unnecessarily,” Vincent said.

Tameiko and Vincent along with investigators are hoping someone will come forward, they’re even adding to the $25,000 reward police are offering.

“What I want from whoever was there at the time that my son lost his life, I want you to come forward and anonymously give the details to the police department. This culture of gun violence, this culture of saying 'I'm not going to say something,' has to stop,” Vincent said.

Funeral plans for Myles have been arranged for Friday. His parents will now face their new reality.

"We will heal by a lot of prayer, a lot of hugs, and a lot of love," Vincent said.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.