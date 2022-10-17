Police seek public's help in finding missing man, woman last seen in Bethesda

Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were driving a blue 2021 Hyundai Accent with Maryland temporary registration plate T1090948.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man and a woman in their 60s who have been reported missing.

Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were last seen leaving the 5000 block of Sentinel Drive in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at around 2:30 p.m.

Randrianarison is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 141 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and jogging pants, a dark red cap with an American flag, and tan sandals.

Rajaonarison is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black, pink, and white square-pattern pants, and black shoes.

According to police, Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were driving a blue 2021 Hyundai Accent with Maryland temporary registration plate T1090948.

Police and their family are concerned about their welfare.