Police seek public's help in finding missing man, woman last seen in Bethesda

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man and a woman in their 60s who have been reported missing.
Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were last seen leaving the 5000 block of Sentinel Drive in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at around 2:30 p.m.
Randrianarison is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 141 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and jogging pants, a dark red cap with an American flag, and tan sandals.
Rajaonarison is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black, pink, and white square-pattern pants, and black shoes.
According to police, Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were driving a blue 2021 Hyundai Accent with Maryland temporary registration plate T1090948.
Police and their family are concerned about their welfare.
Montgomery police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison is encouraged to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6700 or police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.
