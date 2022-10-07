Police search for missing 13-year-old girl in Silver Spring

Zahra Khadar was last seen Thursday evening, according to Montgomery County police.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 13-year-old girl is missing in Montgomery County and police are asking for the public's help to find her.

The Montgomery County Police Department's Special Victims Investigation Division is searching for Zahra Khadar. She was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, in the 13800 block of Castle Boulevard at around 6 p.m.

Police describe Khadar as 5 feet and 7 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black-and-white checkered pants and green Crocs, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are not known, but police and her family are concerned for her welfare.