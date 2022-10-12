x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

PHOTO: Police asking for public's help identifying child found in Montgomery County

The child's name and age has not been released, but officials released a photo on Twitter to help people identify the boy.
Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for public's help in identifying a young boy that was found Wednesday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Officers say the boy was located around 5:45 a.m. in a parking lot on Wayne Avenue, nearby Cedar Street.

The police department is working to locate the child's parental guardians or someone who may know him. 

The child's name and age has not been released, but officials released a photo on Twitter to help people identify the boy. 

The police department is asking anyone with any information about this child to contact our non-emergency number 301-279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) at 240-773-5400.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

Read More:

Watch Next: Are we really seeing more missing children cases in DC?

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Mom living with metastatic breast cancer pours energy into funding new research

Before You Leave, Check This Out