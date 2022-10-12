PHOTO: Police asking for public's help identifying child found in Montgomery County

The child's name and age has not been released, but officials released a photo on Twitter to help people identify the boy.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for public's help in identifying a young boy that was found Wednesday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Officers say the boy was located around 5:45 a.m. in a parking lot on Wayne Avenue, nearby Cedar Street.

The police department is working to locate the child's parental guardians or someone who may know him.

Attempt to Identify



If you recognize this child, please call (301) 279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.#MCPD #MCPNews #AttemptToIdentify pic.twitter.com/QfEVZPUJyI — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 12, 2022

The police department is asking anyone with any information about this child to contact our non-emergency number 301-279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) at 240-773-5400.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.