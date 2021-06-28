FOUND: Hyattsville police safely locate critically missing autistic boy

Police say Adrien Pleas was located Monday afternoon.

HYATTSTOWN, Md. — UPDATE: Hyattsville Police say they have located 14-year-old Adrien Pleas safe and unharmed.

ORIGINAL: Police need your help to locate a 14-year-old autistic boy who was last seen leaving his home Monday morning, according to Hyattsville Police Department.

Adrien Pleas, 14, was last spotted near 41 Street and Queensberry in Hyattsville around 7:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

Pleas was last wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.

Pleas is autistic and may not verbally respond if approached, police said. So, authorities ask that if you see him DO NOT approach him, just call 301-985-5050 with information about his whereabouts.

Have you seen him?