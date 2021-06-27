Two Bladensburg women have been missing since April, local police say

A family member contacted police after they became concerned back in April after not hearing from the two for a while.

BLADENSBURG, Md. — Two women from Bladensburg have been missing since April 29, 2021, and the Bladensburg Police Department (BPD) wants to learn more about their whereabouts.

BPD said Leslie Wendy Bynum and Kimberly Camille Bynum are the two women that are looking for. The last time anyone has seen the women was April 29, 2021, in the area between Edmonston Road and Tilden Road.

Leslie Bynum, 63, is 5'5 and weighs around 120 pounds. She is of medium complexion and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Kimberly Bynum, 46, is 5'9 and weighs 160 pounds. She is of medium complexion and has brown eyes and black hair.

A relative who gave these photos of the two women to police reported that the two women had not been heard from for a while before being officially declared missing, according to BPD.

When police initially performed a welfare check, neither woman was found at the home they reportedly were staying at.

If anyone has seen or heard from the women please contact the Bladensburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division 301-864-6080.