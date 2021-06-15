Foul play suspected in disappearance of Lorton woman

72-year-old Emily Lu was last reported missing on Friday, June 4, when she did not show up for work.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Detectives in Fairfax County suspect foul play in the disappearance of a 72-year-old woman from Lorton, Virginia.

Officers first responded to Emily Lu's home on Friday, June 4, when she did not show up for work that day. When officers got to the home in the 9200 block of Davis Lane, they did not find her, police said.

Lu’s car was discovered in the driveway with groceries recently purchased from a nearby store. Officers checked the home and spoke with neighbors but were unable to find her. A family called police and gave them another address Lu was known to visit, but did not find her there either.

While searching her home, detectives from the Fairfax Police Department's Major Crimes bureau uncovered evidence that she may have been harmed inside her home, police said. Detectives believe, based on those initial findings, and her lack of contact with family members that she is missing under suspicious circumstances.

Fairfax County Police say Major Crimes detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Lu's disappearance.

Further investigation revealed Lu was last seen at the Aldi, 1329 Gordon Plaza in Woodbridge, around 7:52 p.m. on Jun 3. Lu arrived home, but never took all of her groceries inside. Below is footage from when Lu was seen at Aldi on June 3.

“Our Major Crimes detectives are working tirelessly to determine what led up to Mrs. Lu’s disappearance. They continue to work closely with officers from our Search and Rescue and detectives from our Crime Scene and Cyber and Forensics team. We remain committed to providing her family with answers and want anyone with answers to come forward with information to assist with our investigation,” said Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander for the Major Crimes Cyber and Forensics team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).