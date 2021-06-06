DC Police: Woman lies to officers about child missing after her car was stolen

The woman allegedly lied to police officers about a child being in the car when her vehicle was stolen Sunday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — A woman who said her child was missing after her Jeep was stolen in Southeast D.C., lied to police officers about there being a child in the vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department in a statement.

Initially, MPD said the woman told officers that her 2-year-old child Renerando Brown was taken with the Jeep around 5 p.m from the 500 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

The vehicle was found at 2450 Elvans Road, Southeast, without a child in it, which had officers scrambling to find what they thought was a missing toddler.

At this point, the department isn't even sure if this woman has a child, added MPD.

It is not known at this time if she will face charges or why she allegedly lied to MPD.

No further information has been provided by MPD.