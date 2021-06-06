DC Police: Woman lies to officers about child missing after her car was stolen

WASHINGTON — A woman who said her child was missing after her Jeep was stolen in Southeast D.C., lied to police officers about there being a child in the vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department in a statement.
Initially, MPD said the woman told officers that her 2-year-old child Renerando Brown was taken with the Jeep around 5 p.m from the 500 block of 8th Street, Southeast.
The vehicle was found at 2450 Elvans Road, Southeast, without a child in it, which had officers scrambling to find what they thought was a missing toddler.
At this point, the department isn't even sure if this woman has a child, added MPD.
It is not known at this time if she will face charges or why she allegedly lied to MPD.
No further information has been provided by MPD.
WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
RELATED: 'I kept shouting for help' | Uber driver remains fearful months after carjacking in Capitol Hill
RELATED: 'Get back or I will shoot you' | 14-year-old arrested for Southeast DC armed carjacking of Lyft driver
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.