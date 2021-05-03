MISSING: DC Police search for 13-year-old boy last seen Wednesday

Markale Funderburk was last seen wearing a white tank top with light blue dots, red shorts, and black flip flops.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Markale Funderburk, 13, was last seen on Rhode Island Avenue Northwest on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old is described as a Black teen with a dark brown complexion, short black hair and brown eyes. Police say he's between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top with light blue dots, red shorts, and black flip flops.