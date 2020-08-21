Missing: 68-year-old man last seen leaving his home in Gaithersburg, Md.

Police say family and friends are concerned for his welfare.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man who was last seen on Thursday afternoon on Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Police said.

Dennis Page, 68, was last spotted around 12:30 p.m. leaving his home on North Frederick Avenue to catch a bus for an appointment in Rockville, Md., police said.

Friends and family have been unable to reach him since his disappearance. Police said they are concerned for his welfare.

Page was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, gray t-shirt with a picture of an elephant on the front of the shirt, and camouflage pants.

He is 5'10" tall and weighs about 170 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dennis Page is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.