MISSING: 9-year-old boy last seen in Prince George's County

Jolexis Brown was last seen in Clinton, Maryland on August 4.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officials are asking for the public's help in finding a nine-year-old boy missing from Prince George's County.

Jolexis Brown was last seen near the 10700 block of Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday night, August 4. Prince George's County Police describe Jolexis as a Black male around 4'0" tall, weighing in around 90 pounds and with a high-top fade hair cut.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark-colored basketball shorts and Nike Kyrie size 6 shoes, police said. Anyone who may know any details on Jolexis' whereabouts are urged to call Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division Southern Region at (301) 749-506.

Montgomery County Police are also asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing from the Friendship Height's area Tuesday, the same night as Jolexis Brown.

Laurel Elliot Strong was last seen leaving her home at 5:30 p.m. on August 4. She's described as a 5'4" female weighing around 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.