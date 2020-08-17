Police looking for missing president of the Young Democrats of Maryland

The Prince George’s County Police Department says 34-year-old Joseph Kitchen was last seen Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in a Maryland county have asked for the public’s help in locating the president of the Young Democrats of Maryland.

The Young Democrats’ group is open to registered Democrats who are less than 36 years old.