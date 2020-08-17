x
Police looking for missing president of the Young Democrats of Maryland

The Prince George’s County Police Department says 34-year-old Joseph Kitchen was last seen Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in a Maryland county have asked for the public’s help in locating the president of the Young Democrats of Maryland.

The Prince George’s County Police Department says 34-year-old Joseph Kitchen was last seen Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

The Young Democrats’ group is open to registered Democrats who are less than 36 years old. 

The group also posted a missing person flyer that seeks information about Kitchen's whereabouts for his parents and brother.

