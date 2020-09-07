CRITICAL MISSING: 31-year-old man last seen in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen in Northeast and may be in need of medication.
Adetosoye Folasele Oladokun, 31, was last seen in the 1300 block of Jackson Street, Northeast on June 26, police said.
Oladokun was reported missing to authorities on July 4. Oladokun is described as a black male, with a dark complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.
Police said his clothing description is unknown.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adetosoye Folasele Oladokun is asked to contact D.C. Police at 202-727-9099.
