Fairfax County Police locate missing, endangered 12-year-old boy after hours-long search

The boy was located in the area of Danas Crossing Drive in Fairfax around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Members of the Fairfax Search and Rescue team were in the area of Danas Crossing Drive in Fairfax, Virginia searching for a missing and endangered 12-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Adi Pillai, was last spotted at 2:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of Danas Crossing Drive, police said.

Police considered him endangered due to his age.

Fairfax County officers canvassed the area Danas Crossing Drive around 6:30 a.m. and located Pillai about an hour later.