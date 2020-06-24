x
Fairfax County Police locate missing, endangered 12-year-old boy after hours-long search

The boy was located in the area of Danas Crossing Drive in Fairfax around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Credit: Fairfax County Police, Twitter
Adi Pillai

FAIRFAX, Va. — Members of the Fairfax Search and Rescue team were in the area of Danas Crossing Drive in Fairfax, Virginia searching for a missing and endangered 12-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Adi Pillai, was last spotted at 2:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of Danas Crossing Drive, police said.

Police considered him endangered due to his age.

Fairfax County officers canvassed the area Danas Crossing Drive around 6:30 a.m. and located Pillai about an hour later.

Pillai is described as 5’4” tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black shorts, gray shoes and glasses.

