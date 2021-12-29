Virginia police searching for missing 12-year-old with car

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County, Virginia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who they think may have her family's car.
According to police, Daniella Elizabeth Ayala Portillo left her home on Rope Drive in the Woodbridge area on Tuesday. Police say Portillo is in possession of the family's 2007 gold Toyota Camry with Virginia plates: UTE-7727. Portillo is presumed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and is considered endangered because of her age, police said.
She's described by police as a Hispanic female, about 4 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
