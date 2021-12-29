Virginia police searching for missing 12-year-old with car

Police in Prince William County say the girl is in possession of her family's 2007 gold Toyota Camry.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County, Virginia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who they think may have her family's car.

According to police, Daniella Elizabeth Ayala Portillo left her home on Rope Drive in the Woodbridge area on Tuesday. Police say Portillo is in possession of the family's 2007 gold Toyota Camry with Virginia plates: UTE-7727. Portillo is presumed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and is considered endangered because of her age, police said.

She's described by police as a Hispanic female, about 4 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.