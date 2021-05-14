MISSING: 12-year-old boy critically missing from Northeast DC. Have you seen him?

Jaylin Roberts was last seen in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, May 12 at around 7 p.m. police say.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Northeast, D.C.

Authorities say Jaylin Roberts was last seen in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, NE on Wednesday, May 12. at around 7 p.m. Jaylin was reported missing to DC Police on Friday, May 14.

Jaylin is described as a Black male, standing 5-feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, tan pants and white shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding Jaylin's whereabouts is asked to contact DC Police at 202-727-9099 immediately.

Critical #MissingPerson 12 year-old Jaylin Roberts, who was last seen in 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.



This incident was reported on May 14, 2021.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/61RBRBgUNN — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 15, 2021

Earlier Friday, the mother of missing 2-month-old Kyon Jones was arrested and charged with felony murder on Friday, DC Police said.

Ladonia Boggs, 37, of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Felony Murder after baby Kyon was reported missing nearly a week ago.

Kyon was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road, NE on Wednesday, May 5, according to DC Police, who emphasized that Kyon's body still has not been found.

The arrest comes just after DC Police Chief Robert Contee told WUSA9 Thursday that he had seen video of Boggs, throwing things into the garbage, but didn't elaborate on what items she tossed.