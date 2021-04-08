‘We want to know he is safe’ | Family of missing DC teacher believes mental health crisis may have led to disappearance

Ian Solheim vanished on Sunday, July 25 and police fear he may need medical attention. He is a teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School.

WASHINGTON — Family and friends of a missing D.C. high school teacher are begging for help to finding him and ensuring his safety.

Solheim’s dad told WUSA9 his son has been battling depression and he was going through some sort of unexplained crisis when he disappeared more than a week ago.

“He just brings lots of joy to people with his guitar playing. He's just a personality that brings people together,” Mark Solheim said.

Ian’s personality and ability to bring joy through music is why Mark Solheim said it was unexpected when his son vanished.

“He called his mother who was here in D.C. on Wednesday morning and said that he was in crisis,” Mark Solheim recalled.

However, Ian was gone by the time his mother got to where he was to check on him.

Ian is an ESL teacher at Wilson High School with @dcpublicschools.

D.C. Police said Ian was last seen on July 25 and reported missing three days later.

“We want to know that he is safe,” Mark Solheim said.

Ian is a teacher at Wilson High School where he graduated from and has worked for two years as an English as a Second Language (ESL) instructor.

The 31-year-old’s father said his son has been in an ongoing battle with depression and fears the pandemic may have only made his mental health more of a challenge to handle.

“COVID, and the isolation of COVID, and working remotely from his apartment may have all been a contributor to a cumulative effect that could be at play right now,” Mark Solheim told WUSA9.

Ian was last seen near Lincoln Park on East Capitol Street in Southeast.

He is described as about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and shorts. Police say he may be in need of medication.

Anyone who sees Solheim or may know where he is is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.