Police ask for help finding missing Germantown woman

Police and family are worried about her well-being.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County police are asking for the public's help in finding a 29-year-old Germantown woman. Her family is concerned about her safety, police said.

Maria Lee Shea was last seen leaving her Crystal Rock Drive home at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 5. She was driving her 2017 white Jeep Renegade with Maryland tags: 2DG7048, police said.

Her family says they have not seen her since.

Shea has dark eyes and blonde hair and is approximately 5' 7'' tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Maria Lee Shea’s whereabouts or anyone who sees her vehicle is asked to call the Police Department at 301-279-8000, a 24/7 phone line. Callers may remain anonymous.