WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a teenager missing from Northeast.
Police said Zhi Cruz was last seen in the 600 block of Edgewood Street Northwest on Saturday. She was reported missing on Sunday.
Cruz is described as an African-American female with a medium brown complexion. She's 5-foot-6, weighs 138 lbs with black hair pulled back in a ponytail. Cruz has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue shorts and black boots.
Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cruz to call (202) 727-9099.
