WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Northeast.

Ashley Bacote was last seen in the 1700 block of East Capitol Street Northwest on Thursday, police said.

Bacote is described as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She's 5-foot-9, weights 120 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt with "PINK" written accorss the front with white letters, dark jeans and white boots.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bacote to call (202) 727-9099.

