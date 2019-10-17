WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for a critical missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday evening.

Police said Zykiah Jackson was reported missing on Wednesday after she was last seen in the 700 block of Atlantic Street.

Jackson is described as a black girl with black and brown braids and brown eyes. She is 5'4" and weighs 113 pounds.

Police said she was last seen wearing a white hoodie with the word NASA in a circle along with black jeans with slits at the knees and a pair of pink and white Champion shoes.

Police ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the department's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

