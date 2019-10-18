BETHESDA, Md. — Within hours of homecoming events set for Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Friday evening, an air of unease spread among students and staff. It had been nearly a week after relatives reported a beloved English teacher missing.

Deborah Anne Celmer's homecoming is now the focus of the weekend as her high school family fears Celmer's missing person case may extend into a second week.

Police continued efforts to find Celmer, 41, days after she vanished from her Rockville apartment. Detectives with Montgomery County's 2nd District Investigative Section began investigating on Monday when family members first contacted authorities.

Since then, the high school newspaper created an online tribute section for Celmer, with messages reading "I hope nothing wrong has happened and that you're able to be back with asap," and, "please let us know you are ok."

Celmer's father took to Twitter during the week, posting the Montgomery missing person bulletin released by police.

"My Daughter Deborah is missing," Alphone Celmer wrote Wednesday. "Please pray for her safety."

RELATED: Search scales back for teacher missing in water off False Cape State Park in Virginia Beach

Police reported that Celmer may be operating a blue 2003 Toyota Camry with Maryland tags 9CN5716.

Celmer is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen by family members on Oct. 12 at 11:00 p.m.

Shelton Mooney, the high school's acting principal, sent an email addressing the situation to Bethesda-Chevy Chase parents. The note, first reported by Montgomery Community Media, said that school staff have been in contact with police, in order to offer any assistance needed.

"We understand that this news may be challenging for some students, staff, and community members to process," Mooney said. "The B-CC Counseling department is available to provide support to anyone who requests it. Likewise, the school system is prepared to provide additional supports if necessary."

Anyone with information on Celmer's whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000. The number is staffed 24 hours, and callers may remain anonymous.

RELATED: This is DC's teacher of the year. Here's how he was surprised with the news

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.