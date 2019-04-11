WASHINGTON — Local police are asking for the public's assistance in searching for a missing 12-year-old boy from Southeast.

Brice Wright was last seen in the unit block of 55th Street Southeast on Saturday, November 2.

Wright is described as a black boy with a medium complexion. He's 4'11'', weighs about 80 to 90 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shiny coast, a gray shirt, blue jeans, and gray Jordan sneakers.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts police ask that you call their Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

