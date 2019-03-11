WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Southeast.

Marshay Swain was last seen in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast on Saturday.

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 12-year-old girl from Southeast

Swain is described as a black female with a medium complexion.She's 5-foot-5, weighs 160 lbs, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and white tennis shoes.

RELATED: FOUND: Missing 63-year-old man from Prince George's County

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Swain to call (202) 727-9099.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.