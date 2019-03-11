WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl from Southeast.

Avyona Holland was last seen in the 800 block of Barnaby Street Southeast on Saturday. She was reported as missing on Sunday, police said.

Police described Holland as a black female with a medium-brown complexion. She's 5-foot-5, 100 lbs with black braided hair and brown eyes.

Holland was last seen wearing a black jacket, green pants and tan boots.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Holland to call (202) 727-9099.

