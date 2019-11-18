WASHINGTON — D.C. police are requesting the public's assistance in searching for a critically missing 21-year-old.

Michael Key was last seen in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, on Sunday, November 17.

Police described Key as a black male with a dark complexion, 5'10'', weighing 130 pounds. His black locs are shoulder length and he has brown eyes.

Key was last seen wearing a black hooded pullover jacket with a red and white stripe on each sleeve, black shorts, and white, red and gold Jordan tennis shoes.

Police say he may be in need of medication.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Key's whereabouts is asked to call the department's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or their Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

