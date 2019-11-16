D.C. police are looking for a missing 24-year-old woman.

Maya Phillips was last seen in the 3000 block of 30th Street Southeast Nov. 9. She was reported missing Friday.

Phillips is described as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She's 5-foot-3, weights 115 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Phillips was last seen wearing a scull cap and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Phillips to call (202) 727-9099.

